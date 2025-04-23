TPD: Man found dead at homeless camp

Police have taken a person of interest into custody in connection to a death at a homeless camp.

Around 6:08 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report about a person being found dead behind the Walmart on Apalachee Parkway. When officers got there, they say they discovered a homeless encampment in the woods, where a man had been shot.

Detectives from the police department's violent crimes unit responded to the scene and collected evidence as part of the investigation.

