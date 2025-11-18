TPD: Man arrested Monday after stealing forklift, ATM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Police arrested a man they say stole a forklift and ATM and took them on a "joyride" in Tallahassee Monday.

They say it happened on Birmingham Street at around 5:14 a.m.

Tallahassee Police shared home security video and body cam video of the arrest on social media. The body cam video shows an officer confront the suspect by the forklift. The suspect eventually tries to run.

After the arrest, TPD says officers found burglary tools near the scene.

Police say the man, identified as Joshua Hidalgo, stole the forklift from Griffin Middle School and stole the ATM from a business parking lot on West Tennessee Street.

The suspect faces charges, including grand theft.

