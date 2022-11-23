TPD makes arrest in Nov.22 armed robberies at businesses

The Tallahassee Police Department made an arrest following three armed robberies that took place last night at several local commercial businesses.

On Tuesday, Nov.22, TPD says between the hours of approximately 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., officers responded in reference to armed robberies at businesses located at the 2100 block of South Monroe Street, 2500 block of North Monroe Street and the 500 block of West Brevard Street.

Detectives were reportedly able to quickly determine the incidents were related and developed a vehicle and suspect description. According to TPD, officers located the vehicle, just before 11 p.m., at a hotel in the 1000 block of Apalachee Parkway.

Keshawn Robinson, 21, was determined as the suspect and taken into custody. During the investigation, detectives reportedly developed probable cause to charge Robinson in connection to three other armed robberies that took place throughout the month of November at other commercial businesses in the community.

Robinson was arrested for robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and petit theft.