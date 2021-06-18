TPD makes arrest in 2020 bank robbery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department made an arrest in the 2020 robbery at First Commerce Federal Credit Union.

On Nov. 21, 20202, a male suspect walked into the bank, just before 9:30 a.m. wearing a face mask and passed a note to the teller indicating he was armed and demanded money.

The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot. TPD said no one was injured during the robbery, and no firearm was recovered.

As investigators combed the scene, evidence was located and processed that would eventually tie the suspect, 56-year-old Roosevelt Perry, to the crime.

TPD said following a thorough investigation, TPD’s Robbery/Violent Crimes Unit worked diligently to obtain the necessary information to make an arrest in this case.

