TPD looking for murder suspect in connection to deadly shooting in February

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Police Department needs your help looking for 33-year-old Jordan Bland. They say Bland is accused of shooting and killing a man in February.

TPD says they found the victim dead from a gunshot wound off the 300 block of Mabry Street right before 11:30 p.m.

They say Bland is known to frequent the West Pensacola Street area. They're offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his whereabouts.

TPD asks anyone with information about Bland’s location to please call 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.