Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TPD looking for murder suspect in connection to deadly shooting in February

The Tallahassee Police Department says it happened on February 21st off the 300 block of Mabry Street
police
WTXL
police
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Police Department needs your help looking for 33-year-old Jordan Bland. They say Bland is accused of shooting and killing a man in February.

TPD says they found the victim dead from a gunshot wound off the 300 block of Mabry Street right before 11:30 p.m.

They say Bland is known to frequent the West Pensacola Street area. They're offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his whereabouts.

TPD asks anyone with information about Bland’s location to please call 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood