TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a crash on Monday evening involving a car and a bicyclist.

TPD says the incident occurred just before 5:00 p.m. on South Monroe Street near Orange Avenue.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TPD confirmed Tuesday evening the bicyclist succumbed to his injuries.

This is a developing story.