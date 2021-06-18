TPD launches new summer community engagement series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced a new summer engagement series designed to encourage community conversation between officers and citizens in a casual setting.

HERE for You: Summer Cool Down with Cops will be held on select Thursdays from 6 – 8 p.m. and will include free snowballs and giveaways while supplies last. Locations and dates below.

June 24 at Walker-Ford Community Center Annex, 2301 Pasco Street

July 15 in the Killearn HOA Neighborhood (exact location TBD)

July 22 at Springfield Apartments and Boys & Girls Club, 1700 Joe Louis Street

July 29 at Sunrise Place Apartments, 2525 Texas Street

“Being in the community that we serve is a key component to building relationships,” Chief Lawrence Revell said in a statement. “It’s important we continue to do our part to remind the community that we are HERE for them, even before they need us. This approach builds stronger connections between residents and law enforcement officers and seeks to find collaborative solutions to community issues, from minor infractions to systemic problems.”

TPD says citizens are also encouraged to take part in neighborhood watch programs and report suspicious activity by calling (850) 891-4200.

If citizens wish to remain anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS. For emergency situations, call 9-1-1.