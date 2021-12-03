TPD kicks off 12 Days of Giving with Shop with a Cop event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department hosted its annual Shop with a Cop event, which allowed more than 40 children to purchase Christmas gifts from Walmart.

This was the official kickoff of the department's 12 Days of Giving.

“Through the 12 Days of Giving, we hope we can help alleviate some of the stress that often comes with the holiday season,” Police Chief Lawrence Revell said in a press release. “Giving back means a lot to those we serve, but it also means a lot to the officers. 12 Days of Giving is a reminder of why Tallahassee is such a special place to live."

Shop with a Cop was an event put on by the Community Relations Unit and several other units will be participating in events throughout the holiday season.

More details about these upcoming events will be posted on TallyPD Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.