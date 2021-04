TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for missing 13-year-old Gabriel Pierce.

TPD says Pierce was last seen on April 15 in the 1500 block of Applewood Way.

He is about 5'6", 115 pounds, brown hair and green eyes. Pierce was last seen wearing a blue and yellow hoodie and long pants (color unknown). He was riding a mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at (850) 891-4200.