TPD investigation leads to arrest of repeated drug trafficker

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested a man after a drug trafficking investigation that found drugs and cash.

TPD said 29-year-old Zachary B. Kid, traveled to Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 28 and returned to Florida less than 24 hours later and after finding probable cause, officers got a search warrant for his home.

In the search of his home in the 400 block of Georgetown Drive, officers seized 90 pounds of marijuana, a handgun and more than $7,000 in cash.

The investigation began when TPD received a tip about a suspect trafficking large amounts of illegal narcotics.

As the investigation unfolded, it was found out that the suspect was known to law enforcement and had a prior arrest less than six months ago for possessing about 50 pounds of marijuana.

Based on the evidence, investigators found probable cause and charged Kid with trafficking in cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest in this case was the result of collaborative efforts between the Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

If you see illegal activity, you are urged to report it by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.