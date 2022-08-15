Watch Now
TPD investigating two weekend shootings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.  — Two shootings occurred at two different apartment complexes over the weekend.

The first shooting took place at 4:42 a.m. Sunday at Seminole Grand Apartments. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the victim reported he was driving through the complex when the suspect began shooting at him from the breezeway.

The victim, an adult male, was struck and sustained non life threatening injuries, reports stated. He fled the scene and called 911.

The second shooting also occurred on Sunday at 6:19 p.m. at Torchlight Townhomes.

TPD states that the suspect and female victim confronted a resident about an incident when a fight began. The suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the female victim and another male victim. Both has non life threatening injuries.

Later that night, a third adult victim arrived at a local hospital with a non life threatening gunshot wound from the fight, reports stated.

At this time, no arrests have been made in either incident and both are ongoing investigations.

