TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a two vehicle crash on North Monroe Street.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the incident occurred at 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Monroe Street. Two people have been taken to the hospital and their condition is currently unknown.

North and southbound lanes on North Monroe between 3rd and 5th Avenue are closed at this time and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.