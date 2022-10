TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — TPD says one person was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dixie Street and Tennessee Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the crash occurred just after 4:30 p.m. The injured individual has reportedly been transported to the hospital.

As a result of the crash, eastbound lanes from Dixie Drive to Ocala Road are currently closed at this time. TPD also encourages motorists to avoid the area.