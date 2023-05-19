TPD investigating Thursday evening homicide

Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening, leaving one male dead.

Just before 7 p.m., TPD said an adult male victim reported he had been shot. The victim drove himself to the area of Capital Circle Southeast and Midyette Road, where he crashed his vehicle, according to the police department.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital but died as a result of his injuries from the shooting.

Detectives are working to determine where the shooting took place, TPD said.

This is an open and active investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident are advised to call TPD at 850-891-4200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.