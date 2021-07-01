TPD investigating 'suspicious death' on Gaines Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a body was found Thursday morning.

On Thursday morning, officers with TPD responded to the 500 block of Gaines Street in reference to a body near a gas station just after 7 a.m.

According to TPD, the deceased is an adult male.

At this time, the deceased has not been identified and the death has been categorized as suspicious.

This death investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS. (3/3)