TPD investigating stabbing incident at Tony's Quick Mart

Posted at 1:14 PM, Apr 17, 2023
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place outside of Tony's Quick Mart Saturday.

According to TPD, officers responded to a local hospital around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a man who had arrived with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The police department said it was determined that the man sustained the stab wounds at Tony's Quick Mart, located at 1720 Lake Bradford Road, due to a physical altercation with other suspects outside of the store.

The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.

