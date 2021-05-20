TPD investigating shots fired near Cascades Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police is investigating shots fired in the 500 block of Myers Park Lane Thursday late afternoon.

According to TPD, no arrests have been made and no injuries have been reported at this time.

A spokesperson for TPD said officers canvassing the scene for witnesses and suspects.

Dozens of families are due to be at the park for Leon High School's band concert at 6:30 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200 or Crimestoppers at 850-574-TIPS.