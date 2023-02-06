TPD investigating shooting on Volusia Street

Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man with gunshot wounds to his foot.

According to TPD, officers dispatched to the 900 block of Volusia Street at 3:17 a.m. on Feb. 4 in reference to a shooting. TPD says once officers arrived at the scene, two vehicles were located with evidence that a shooting had occurred.

According to the police department, the adult male victim was later located at a second location in the 1000 block of Basin Street with two gunshot wounds to his foot and was transported to the hospital.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains open and active.

