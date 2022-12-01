TPD investigating shooting on Golden Street

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Thursday morning.

According to TPD, at approximately 9:42 a.m. on Dec. 1, officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Golden Street in reference to a shooting taking place.

The adult male victim was located inside the residence and transported to a local hospital due to suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The police department reports this incident does not appear to be a random attack and ongoing attempts are currently underway to identify the shooter and motive for the incident.

Anyone with information is advised to contact TPD at 850-891-4200 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.