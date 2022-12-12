TPD investigating shooting on Delaware Street

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night on Delaware Street.

According to TPD, officers responded to the 700 block of Dover Street at approximately 11:42 p.m. on Dec. 10 due to an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. TPD says upon arrival it was determined that the incident had taken place in the area of the 700 block of Delaware Street where shell casings were found.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital, according to the police department.

TPD says the victim would not provide any further information to officers.

This remains an open and active investigation.

