TPD investigating shooting incident near FAMU Way

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after an altercation took place early Sunday morning, leaving one woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The shooting incident took place around 5 a.m. Sunday in the area of South Adams Street and FAMU Way.

According to TPD, an argument had taken place between several people. A woman, who was involved in the argument, was shot in the leg after a male began shooting into an occupied car, TPD reports.

TPD says the woman was transported to a local hospital by others who were also on-scene during the altercation.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.