Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TPD investigating shooting incident near FAMU Way

Police Lights
SOURCE: MGN Online
Police Lights
Police Lights
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 13:22:41-04

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after an altercation took place early Sunday morning, leaving one woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The shooting incident took place around 5 a.m. Sunday in the area of South Adams Street and FAMU Way.

According to TPD, an argument had taken place between several people. A woman, who was involved in the argument, was shot in the leg after a male began shooting into an occupied car, TPD reports.

TPD says the woman was transported to a local hospital by others who were also on-scene during the altercation.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming