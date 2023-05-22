Watch Now
TPD investigating shooting incident at Piggly Wiggly

Posted at 1:26 PM, May 22, 2023
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place at Piggly Wiggly early Sunday morning, leaving one male with injuries.

According to TPD, around 4:38 a.m. an officer responded to Piggly Wiggly, located at the 2500 block of South Monroe Street, after hearing gunshots while in the area. While in route, the officer was flagged down by people that advised there was a shooting at the store.

Shell casings were located in the parking lot and officers were advised an adult male victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD says investigation indicates a dispute took place between the victim and unknown suspect before the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is open and active.

