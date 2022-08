TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department responded to Palmetto Apartments at 2:31 a.m. and found a male with multiple gunshot wounds.

His injuries were determined to be "serious but non-life threatening" according to the TPD report.

Preliminary findings indicate that the victim and suspected shooter had a verbal altercation, but no suspects have been identified at this time, according to TPD.