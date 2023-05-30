TPD investigating shooting at Briarwood Manor Apartments

A shooting took place Sunday night at Briarwood Manor Apartments, leaving one man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Tallahassee Police Department says the shooting incident took place around 11:32 p.m. at the apartments, located at 4495 Shelfer Road.

Officers had responded to the area due to receiving multiple calls of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, TPD says the adult male victim was found near a dumpster suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Medical aid was provided by officers until EMS arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made and the circumstances that led up to shooting are unclear, according to TPD.

This is an active and open investigation.