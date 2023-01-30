TPD investigating Motel 6 stabbing incident

Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that left one adult male injured Monday morning at Motel 6.

According to TPD, officers responded to Motel 6, located at 2738 North Monroe Street, around 4:39 a.m. on Monday regarding an incident that left an adult male stabbed.

TPD says upon arrival, one male subject was briefly detained, and the victim was transported to a local hospital due to suffering stab wounds to his left, upper back.

All individuals involved have been identified, says the police department.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.