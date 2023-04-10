Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TPD investigating early Saturday shooting

POLICE LIGHTS
SOURCE: MGN Online
POLICE LIGHTS
POLICE LIGHTS
Posted at 3:11 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 15:15:49-04

Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after one man was shot while riding in a car with others early Saturday.

The shooting incident took place around 12:48 a.m. in the area of Mock Drive and Laura Lee Avenue. According to TPD, the adult male victim was riding in a car with other individuals when gunshots struck the car and him.

TPD reports the victim arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Shell casings were located at the scene.

The police department said there is no suspect description and it is unclear if the victim was the target of the shooting.

This case remains open and active.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming