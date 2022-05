TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of South Adams Street.

According to police reports, an adult female was inside her residence when a bullet was fired through her window, striking her in the hand.

No suspects were located and TPD reports it is unclear if the victim was the target of the shooting.

This is an open and active case.