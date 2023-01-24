TPD investigating death of 3-year-old boy

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy that took place Monday morning.

According to the police department, officers responded to the GIBB Mabry Village Apartments on Roberts Avenue around 10 a.m. on Monday in reference to an unresponsive child. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, TPD reports.

TPD says the investigation reportedly remains ongoing as autopsy and toxicology results are pending to determine whether the child's death was natural or the result of ingesting a toxic substance.

No arrests have been made at this time.

TPD advises anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 850-891-4200. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

