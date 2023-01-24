Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TPD investigating death of 3-year-old boy

Police: 5-year-old child stabbed to death in Chicago, mother arrested
KRIS file photo.
KRIS file photo
Police: 5-year-old child stabbed to death in Chicago, mother arrested
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 13:45:16-05

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy that took place Monday morning.

According to the police department, officers responded to the GIBB Mabry Village Apartments on Roberts Avenue around 10 a.m. on Monday in reference to an unresponsive child. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, TPD reports.

TPD says the investigation reportedly remains ongoing as autopsy and toxicology results are pending to determine whether the child's death was natural or the result of ingesting a toxic substance.

No arrests have been made at this time.

TPD advises anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 850-891-4200. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming