TPD investigating Circle K robberies

Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after three Circle K convenient stores were robbed between Nov.15 and Nov.16.

According to TPD, two Circle K stores were robbed on Nov.15. At approximately 2:25 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery that had just occurred at Circle K, located at 3433 Crawfordville Road. TPD says it was determined the suspect approached the counter with a firearm once entering the business. The suspect reportedly demanded money from one register and once the money was obtained, the suspect then demanded the clerk open a second register. TPD reports the suspect then fired a shot due to the clerk being unable to open the second register.

The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the police department.

The second armed robbery that took place on Nov.15 occurred at a different Circle K, located at 1520 Jackson Bluff Road. At approximately 3 a.m., officers dispatched to the convenient store in reference to a business robbery. TPD reports the suspect entered the store and held a gun up to the store manager while demanding money.

TPD says the victim complied and the suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to TPD, preliminary findings indicate the Nov.15 incidents may have been committed by the same suspect.

On Nov.16, the police department responded to a Circle K robbery around 11:27 p.m. The suspect entered the business, located at 3610 Shamrock W, and forced the employee to reportedly forfeit the cash out of the register.

TPD reports the suspect was armed with what appeared to be a firearm and fled the scene on foot from the location with an undisclosed amount of money.

No arrests have been made as the investigation remains ongoing and open into all three incidents.

Anyone with information should contact TPD at 850-891-4200. To remain anonymous, call 850-574-TIPS.