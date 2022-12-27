TPD investigating Christmas attempted robbery, shooting

Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery with shooting that took place Christmas morning in the area of De Saix Boulevard.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 1700 block of De Saix Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. in reference to a delayed robbery that left an adult male victim injured from a gunshot wound in the wrist. TPD says the unidentified adult male suspect approached the victim outside in the area, asking for all of his money. As the victim ran away, he was shot in the wrist.

Approximately one hour after the shooting, the victim called EMS and was transported to the hospital, where his injury was determined to be non-life threatening, TPD reports.

Currently there is no suspect description and no arrests have been made.

This remains an open and active investigation.