TPD investigating after two overnight gun incidents leave 1 injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after two separate gun incidents happened Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday night TPD says they responded to an armed robbery at the Greystone Apartments off of Jackson Bluff Road where a man was shot and suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

TPD added in their synopsis report that the suspects took items from the victims and then fled the scene. The incident remains an active and open investigation.

The second gun incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday morning in the 2100 block of West Tennessee Street, where TPD arrested 21-year-old Enrique Montalvo for domestic battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

According to TPD's synopsis report, Montalvo got into a verbal argument with the victim when neighbors heard screaming and came to help the victim.

"When [Mantalvo] saw the neighbors, he retreated into his home where he grabbed a handgun and pointed it at the neighbors telling them to, 'Mind your own business,'" TPD wrote.

TPD says that the two incidents are unrelated.