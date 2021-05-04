TPD investigating after several churches vandalized Monday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after several churches on Thomasville Road were vandalized Monday night.

According to TPD, the vandalism happened sometime Monday night and it is unknown why it happened.

Currently, TPD is not releasing information about what damage was done at which churches, nor are there suspects or suspected groups.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200 or Crimestoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story.