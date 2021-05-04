Watch
TPD investigating after several churches vandalized Monday night

Posted at 5:39 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 18:54:45-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after several churches on Thomasville Road were vandalized Monday night.

According to TPD, the vandalism happened sometime Monday night and it is unknown why it happened.

Currently, TPD is not releasing information about what damage was done at which churches, nor are there suspects or suspected groups.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200 or Crimestoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

