TPD investigates shooting on Esplanade Way

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3500 block of Esplanade Way.

According to police reports, one person sustained life threatening injuries and a second person sustained minor injuries.

This is an open and active investigation.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story.