TPD investigates shooting near FAMU campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police is investigating shots fired near Florida A&M University Monday.

FAMU Police said it happened Monday afternoon near 1312 Pinellas Street.

According to the FAMU Alert, the suspect is a Black male, 140 pounds, wearing a black tank top, white shorts and short hair.

FAMU says the suspect was headed southbound on foot.

TPD says no arrests have been made and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200 or Crimestoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

