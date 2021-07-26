TPD investigates Monday morning shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after 4:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 2800 block of South Adams Street.

According to TPD, one victim, an adult female, received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

This is an open and active investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but did not speak with an officer on the scene, to please call 850-891-4200.

They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.