TPD investigates fatal early morning shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, September 16.

According to TPD, the shooting took place at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West Tharpe Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they located one victim, an adult male, deceased.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but did not speak with an officer on the scene, to please call TPD at 850-891-4200.

They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is currently an open and active investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.