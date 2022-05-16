Sunday traffic homicide under investigation by TPD

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a truck in the 1400 block of West Tharpe Street.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department report, a pickup truck was traveling east bound on West Tharpe Street and, after missing a turn into the Seminole Grand apartment complex, made a U-turn.

The driver struck a motorcyclist who was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead on the scene.

Traffic Homicide investigators believe a number of people were on the scene at the time of the crash and area asking anyone with additional information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.