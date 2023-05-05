TPD investigate shooting at Envision Credit Union-- 2 people injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "We don't want any acts of violence in our community," said Lawrence Revell, Tallahassee Police Chief.

A shooting just feet from the state capitol under investigation.

Tallahassee police confirmed a person drove to the parking lot of Envision Credit Union around 11:15 this morning.

In that car--two people, a man and woman was shot.

TPD has not revealed the relationship of the suspect and the victims.

Police Chief Revels said TPD has no reason to believe this was a random act of violence. Added, the three never made it inside Envision Credit Union and that there was no indication of an attempted robbery.

Revell said multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene moments after the shooting happened adding that he was thankful for their hard work.

"You never know so it definitely will have you on guard," said Chidi Omah.

Chidi Omah works near where the shooting happened she says crimes like this don't happen often but feel as though law enforcement could do more to stop something like this from happening ever again.

"They definitely could probably make more rounds around, especially businesses and things like that. To make sure we're safe and sure there's nothing crazy going on," said Omah.

Though some people were unfazed and don't plan to let this shooting effect their day-to-day routine.

"It doesn't really phase me that much, but it is surprising. I didn't bring my gun today with me to work, I wish I did that," said Charlie Routt.

