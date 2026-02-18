Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TPD: Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in home

Police say they found a body with gunshot wounds in a home on Mission Road Tuesday night.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee police officers found a man dead inside of a home on the 2800 block of Mission Road Tuesday night.

They responded to the home at around 9 p.m.

Officers say the man's body had multiple gunshot wounds.

A social media post from the police department did not give details about a potential arrest but says "there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public."

Police say their investigation is open and active.

They're urging anyone with information to contact the Tallahassee Police Department at (850) 891-4200.

You can also remain anonymous and submit tips Crime Solvers at (850) 574-TIPS.

