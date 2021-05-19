TPD holds memorial service for fallen officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department honored officers who died in the line duty Tuesday with a ceremony outside of TPD Headquarters.

TPD's Honor Guard lowered flags at half staff and placed flowers in front of the department.

Chief Lawrence Revell told ABC 27 the tradition was missed last year due to COVID-19, and he is grateful they're able to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, once again.

"It's important to do it right when we do it to remember them just to think about the level of service they have provided, the honor with which they serve," said Chief Revell. "They were amazing people every single one of them."

Flags were held at half staff all day in front of TPD.