Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

TPD holds annual law Enforcement Memorial Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
ABC 27 WTXL
Tallahassee police officer
Posted at 5:40 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 17:40:13-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department will honor all fallen law enforcement heroes during a ceremony in front of its headquarters on Seventh Avenue on Tuesday, May 18, at 9 a.m.

"This solemn event commemorates those who bravely and courageously gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving the community," TPD said in a statement." It serves as a reminder of the dedication and commitment required by law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of the community every day."

TPD's Honor Guard will lower the flags to half-staff for the day.

Seventh Avenue will be shut down between Thomasville Road and Monroe Street from 8:50 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. for the ceremony.

The community is invited to watch the ceremony and honor the legacy, bravery and integrity of those lost in the line of duty via a live stream on TPD's Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project