TPD holds annual law Enforcement Memorial Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department will honor all fallen law enforcement heroes during a ceremony in front of its headquarters on Seventh Avenue on Tuesday, May 18, at 9 a.m.

"This solemn event commemorates those who bravely and courageously gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving the community," TPD said in a statement." It serves as a reminder of the dedication and commitment required by law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of the community every day."

TPD's Honor Guard will lower the flags to half-staff for the day.

Seventh Avenue will be shut down between Thomasville Road and Monroe Street from 8:50 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. for the ceremony.

The community is invited to watch the ceremony and honor the legacy, bravery and integrity of those lost in the line of duty via a live stream on TPD's Facebook page.

