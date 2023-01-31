TPD expands proactive patrol to improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Tallahassee Police Department is set to expand its proactive patrol by adding more roadways to the High Visibility Enforcement detail to ensure pedestrians and bicyclists' safety through education and visibility.

According to TPD, the new roadway sections will be added to the current HVE detail, beginning Feb.1 through May of this year. The HVE detail reportedly started last December with the goal of reducing the number of crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists in those areas.

The expanded areas, days and times of the HVE detail include:



West Gaines Street from Lorene Street to South Duval Street on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 a.m. to 9 p.m.

West Tennessee Street from Aenon Church Road to Anole Drive on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m.

South Monroe Street from Tram Road to Polk Drive on Mondays and Thursdays from 2 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Capital Circle Southeast from Dick Wilson Boulevard to Crescent Drive on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 2 to 9 p.m.

Apalachee Parkway from Linda Anne Drive to Capital Circle Southeast on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information regarding the HVE detail and its full list of roadways, visit Talgov.com/publicsafety.

