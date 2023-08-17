TPD: Eastbound Fred George Road at Old Bainbridge Road shut down for violent crime investigation

Officers are searching for a suspect related to two incidents.

Fred George Road is shut down at Old Bainbridge Road

TPD is urging citizens to be cautious in that area

Tallahassee Police are searching for a suspect in the area of Fred George Road and Old Bainbridge Road. TPD says they're working two incidents in that area.

At around 4:15 P.M., officers responded to the area regarding an assault with an ax. One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Then just after 5:30, officers were called to a wooded area off of Fred George Road about a shooting. Another man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TPD says right now they believe those two incidents are related. They're urging citizens to be cautious in the area of North Monroe Street corridor near Mission Road, Fred George Road, and Old Bainbridge Road.

Right now, eastbound Fred George Road is shut down at Old Bainbridge Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.