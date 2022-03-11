TPD documents: Leon County Schools adult student died after fall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An adult student in the Leon County Schools District died after a fall during a transportation transfer.

According to documents released by the Tallahassee Police Department Friday, Jordan Benage died Monday due to injuries following a fall at The Tallahassee Developmental Center; located on the 400 block of Appleyard Drive.

A police report notes that the center’s director of nursing was present at the time of the accident.

The nurse told a Tallahassee Police Department officer that the bus that Benage was on arrived at the center at around 2 p.m.

The report notes that Benage, who was confined to a motorized wheelchair, fell off a lift that was attached to the bus.

Documents state Benage fell to the pavement and sustained multiple injuries.

According to the report, EMS personnel at the scene believes the fall was about eight feet from the lift to the ground.

Benage was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital by EMS personnel at 2:15 p.m.

Benage, age 19, was pronounced dead at 7:56 p.m. Monday.

The documents acknowledged that Benage’s next of kin was notified.

An investigation by Leon County Schools and Tallahassee Police Department is ongoing.