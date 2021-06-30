TPD: Detectives search for suspect who shot Lake Ella duck 6 times

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police say a duck was shot multiple times near Lake Ella.

Now, they're trying to find whoever is responsible.

Memory Lane Antiques is right across from where police say a duck was shot Tuesday night at the intersection of Monroe Street and 8th Avenue. Owner, Paul Shalako, said, "I thought it was a killing of a person." He told ABC 27 that he and another person that lives there heard it all happen. Shalako added, "... just couldn't believe it...thought it was firecrackers at first."

Tallahassee Police Department Communications Director, Alicia Turner, said someone who witnessed it all told police that "someone in a pickup truck pulled up to a duck that was crossing the road and started shooting at the duck."

According to police, at this time, there are no specific details that can be released on that the suspect's vehicle. What they do know is that "we believe it was anywhere between six to seven shots based on the evidence that was found on the road," that's according to Turner.

TPD said the person responsible for the shooting will face animal cruelty charges. In Florida, a misdemeanor charge is equal to one year in prison with a fine of up to $5,000.