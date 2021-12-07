TPD searching for suspect after robbery at Capital City Bank

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department says they are currently searching for a suspect after a robbery at the Capital City Bank located at 2111 North Monroe Street on Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 10: 30 a.m. Tuesday morning and no injuries have been reported at this time, according to TPD.

Officers warn that this is an active scene, as they looking for the suspect.

This is an open and active investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

