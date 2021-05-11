TPD: Bicyclist faces life-threatening injuries after crash with car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a crash Tuesday evening involving a car and a bicyclist.

TPD says the crash occurred just aft 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Bradford Road and West Gaines Street.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection will remain closed as the investigation continues.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.