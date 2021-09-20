TPD arrests juvenile in fatal Sept. 16 shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department arrested one juvenile male after a fatal shooting that occurred on Sept. 16.

According to TPD, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of West Tharpe Street just after 2:30 a.m.

Detectives determined the suspect, 17-year-old Kelsey Bruton, and the victim, who were not known to each other, had a verbal argument at the victim’s home.

The victim reportedly went inside his home to disengage from the argument.

TPD says the arrested suspect then stepped away from the residence and fired multiple shots into the apartment, striking and killing the victim.

Bruton was charged with second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

