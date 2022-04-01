Watch
TPD announces road closures for Springtime Music Festival

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Construction blockades prevent pedestrians from using a downtown Omaha sidewalk on March 2, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 9:12 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 09:14:59-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced road closures beginning Friday for the Springtime Music Festival.

  • Duval Street starting at Madison Street to Pensacola Street closed at 5:30 a.m. and will not re-open until 4 a.m. on Saturday.
  • Duval Street from Pensacola Street to College Avenue will close at 9 a.m.
  • Kleman Plaza parking garage entry and exit on Duval Street closed to vehicles at 5:30 a.m. and will remain closed until 4 a.m. on Saturday.
  • Pensacola Street westbound at Adams Street (between City Hall and the Capitol) will be closed by 9 a.m. and will not re-open until 4 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information on the Springtime Music Festival and a full list of events, click here.

