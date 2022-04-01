TPD announces road closures for Springtime Music Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced road closures beginning Friday for the Springtime Music Festival.
- Duval Street starting at Madison Street to Pensacola Street closed at 5:30 a.m. and will not re-open until 4 a.m. on Saturday.
- Duval Street from Pensacola Street to College Avenue will close at 9 a.m.
- Kleman Plaza parking garage entry and exit on Duval Street closed to vehicles at 5:30 a.m. and will remain closed until 4 a.m. on Saturday.
- Pensacola Street westbound at Adams Street (between City Hall and the Capitol) will be closed by 9 a.m. and will not re-open until 4 a.m. on Saturday.
