TPD announces road closures for Springtime Music Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced road closures beginning Friday for the Springtime Music Festival.

Duval Street starting at Madison Street to Pensacola Street closed at 5:30 a.m. and will not re-open until 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Duval Street from Pensacola Street to College Avenue will close at 9 a.m.

Kleman Plaza parking garage entry and exit on Duval Street closed to vehicles at 5:30 a.m. and will remain closed until 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Pensacola Street westbound at Adams Street (between City Hall and the Capitol) will be closed by 9 a.m. and will not re-open until 4 a.m. on Saturday.

