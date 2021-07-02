TPD: All lanes closed between Sunkissed and Sundown Roads

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash with serious injuries in the 800 block of Ridge Road.

TPD says all lanes of travel between Sunkissed Road and Sundown Road are closed and will remain so as the investigation continues.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash but did not speak with an officer on the scene, to please call TPD at 850-891-4200.

They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.